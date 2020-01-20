Columbia 18th in STD’s per capita

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, and compiled by the web site, innerbody.com

Columbia is number 18 in the number of sexually transmitted per 100K people.

The study included cases of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

According to the website Columbia has 1.390 cases of STDs per 100,000.

Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville also made the top 100.

According to the CDC reports of STDs were at an all-time high in 2018.

The CDC says decreased condom use as well as cuts to STD programs at both the state and local level as reasons for the increase.