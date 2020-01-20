Gamecock wide receiver to miss Senior Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One of the greatest to lace ’em up at South Carolina is still dealing with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards will skip this Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL to rest and continue to heal his knee, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Edwards missed the final two games of the season with the same injury.

That means four former Gamecocks will suit up Saturday, including Javon Kinlaw, DJ Wonnum, linebacker TJ Brunson and punter Joseph Charlton.

The Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.