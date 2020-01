COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is critically injured after a shooting on Sunday.

Officials say the 39 year old victim with a gunshot wound, was dropped off at a local hospital around 2 a.m., after a female driver drove him there.

According to investigators, the female was driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.