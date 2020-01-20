MLK walk at University of South Carolina Sumter today

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police say they’re preparing a route for the 2020 Dream Walk at University of South Carolina Sumter to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Officials say registration begins at 8:30 a.m. today at Nettles Auditorium at the U of SC Sumter’s campus.

According to officers, the walk will start at 9:30 a.m. at the campus on University Drive.

Police say the walk route will go through Miller Road to Broad Street, then Bultman Drive back to Miller Road before ending at UofSC Sumter.

Authorities say the road is expected to be cleared by 11:30 a.m.