New York Times endorses their candidate for the 2020 presidential race

(CNN) — The New York Times has announced their endorsement for the upcoming election.

The New York Time Editorial Board endorsed Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the 20-20 Democratic presidential nomination Sunday.

By endorsing both candidates the times broke with long standing tradition.

The board called Senator Warren a “gifted storyteller” and a “brilliant architect of regulation” and claimed Klobuchar had a “lengthy resume with the potential to unite the party and the country.”

With less than a month to go before the Iowa caucuses, the endorsement should provide a potentially meaningful boost for the two female Senators left in the race to the White House.