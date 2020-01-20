Prisma drives home health with new community mobile unit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health is going mobile.

Prisma Health is launching a community health mobile unit in hopes of bringing health help directly to you.

Beginning today, Tuesday at 10AM at the Charles Drew Wellness Center located at 2101 Walker Soloman Way, Columbia, SC 29201.

The new mobile unit that is completely outfitted as a medical unit on wheels, is offering a variety of services including such as blood services, blood sugar checks, cholesterol screenings, flu shots and social support references just to name a few of the free services that will be offered.

City leaders will unveil the new mobile unit to the public where they can tour facility and find out how it will help those in need throughout the Midlands the prior to its opening.