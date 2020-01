RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a fatal hit and run on I-77 over the weekend.

Troopers say it happened on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 12.

According to investigators, the vehicle hit the pedestrian and left the scene.

Officials say the victim died on scene.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.