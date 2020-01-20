Wreath laying ceremony held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday afternoon City leaders held their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. day ceremony at the historical marker that bears the name of the civil rights leader in Five Points.

Each year, officials place a wreath at the marker that has been located at the corner of Harden and Greene Streets since 2010. This year, City Councilman Ed McDowell relayed a message of community saying it’s up to everyone to continue the work of Dr. King.