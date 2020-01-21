Former Gamecock tight end joins football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Kiel Pollard’s playing days came to an abrupt end back in August when the former Gamecock tight end found a cyst on his spinal cord that forced him into an early retirement.

But he didn’t stay away from the game for too long.

According to USC, Pollard will join the Gamecock football staff as a graduate coaching assistant for Will Muschamp. New tight ends coach Joe Cox gave him a shoutout Tuesday.

Let’s be great coach ???????????? https://t.co/bPYMjGJyJD — Kiel Pollard (@BIGGtime87) January 21, 2020

Pollard played in 38 games in three seasons with USC.