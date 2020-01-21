Lady Tigers ranked fifth in South Region

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Lady Tigers have moved up one position to fifth in this week’s D2SIDA South Region media poll.

The Lady Tigers received 23 votes, which was good enough to score a tie for fifth in the South Region with the University of Montevallo. Victories against Allen University (80-61) and Fayetteville State University (56-55) helped Benedict to jump up one position in the poll.

Ay’Anna Bey averaged a double-double with 12 points and 11.5 rebounds between the two games this past week. The Lady Tigers defense has been essential to their success as they held their last two opponents to a combined 34 percent shooting from the field.

Lee University once again was ranked first in this week’s regional poll after an impressive win on the road against Montevallo (71-67). Miles College received two votes, however this was not enough to secure a position in the top 10 of the poll.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Sports Information Directors from the South Region, which includes teams from the SIAC, Gulf South Conference, and Sunshine State Conference.

The Women’s Basketball Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, is in its fifth year of existence. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll ever Tuesday. Each region has six representatives that comprise that regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters – two from each region.