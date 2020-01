Richland Library hosts Black History Month fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) February is Black History Month and Richland Library is starting the celebration a little early.

Black History Month Fair 2020: The Jubilation Begins is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the Main location (1431 Assembly Street). The program is free and open to the public.

