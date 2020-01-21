Trump administration plans to expand travel ban

(CNN) — The Trump administration is planning to expand its travel ban created nearly a year ago. According to sources familiar with the plans, seven more countries could be included in new immigration restrictions.

The current ban suspends refugee resettlement and barred nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries from migrating to the United States.

The Administration says the restrictions encourage countries to comply with U.S. National Security requirements. The ban was created by executive order nearly a year ago.