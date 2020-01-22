Jana Johns named to preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 13th annual Preseason All-SEC Team on Wednesday to highlight the upcoming season of SEC softball and it was announced South Carolina’s Jana Johns represented the Gamecocks on the squad.

In 2019, Johns hit .348 in 57 starts on her way to 56 hits and 50 runs with 44 RBI. She finished the season with 26 extra-base hits, including a program-season best 15 home runs. Originally from Calhoun, Ga., she’s the first player in the Beverly Smith era to lead the team in free bases in back-to-back seasons.

For her efforts, she was named to the All-SEC Second Team and All-Region Squad.

Alabama had three representatives on the team, while Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee each had two student-athletes on the squad. Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri all had one player named to the team, as well. In a class-by-class breakdown, the 2020 team consisted of six seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team was voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

Full 2020 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School Position Cl. Hometown Bailey Hemphill, Alabama IF Sr. Lafayette, La. Hannah Adams, Florida IF Jr. Hoschton, Ga. Alex Martens, Kentucky IF Sr. McHenry, Ill. Jana Johns , South Carolina IF Jr. Calhoun, Ga. Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee IF Sr. Thrall, Texas Elissa Brown, Alabama OF Sr. Eclectic, Ala. Hannah McEwen, Arkansas OF Jr. San Diego, Calif. Aliyah Andrews, LSU OF Sr. Oldsmar, Fla. Brooke Wilmes, Missouri OF Jr. Johnston, Iowa Montana Fouts, Alabama P So. Grayson, Ky. Autumn Storms, Arkansas P Sr. Temecula, Calif. Ashley Rogers, Tennessee P So. Athens, Tenn. Mia Davidson, Mississippi State C Jr. Hillsborough, N.C. Shelbi Sunseri, LSU DP/UT Jr. Santa Fe, Texas