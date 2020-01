Autopsy report released after body was found on Wilder Street

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter County Coroner’s Office is releasing more details after a teenager’s body was found in front of an abandoned home on Monday.

Officials say 17 year old, Antwan Dukes died from a gunshot wound on Wilder Street.

Sumter County deputies and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.