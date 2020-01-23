Blythewood product leads FMU Men in home loss

FLORENCE, SC – Georgia College snapped a 53-53 deadlock with a late 7-0 spurt and the Bobcats hung on for a 66-58 victory over Francis Marion University, Wednesday night in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

The Patriots will remain at home to entertain Flagler College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to finish a run of four contests in eight days.

Junior forward Keith Matthews led FMU with 15 points and nine rebounds, just missing his third double-double of the season. He connected on 6-of-12 shots, including a trio of three-pointers. Sophomore center Winston Hill tallied 13 points and eight rebounds coming off the Patriot bench. Sophomores Alex Cox and Trey Jones added eight and seven points respectively.

Junior guard Jordan Thomas paced Georgia College with 19 points, while sophomore forward Chris Parks scored 15 points.

Francis Marion trailed by only one point at intermission, 31-30. The first 15 minutes of the second half was tightly fought with only one possession separating the two teams for all but seconds. A bucket by Cox knotted the score at 53-53 with 5:47 left.

Francis Marion shot nearly 50 percent from the floor, draining 23 of its 47 field goal attempts, including eight three-pointers.