Columbia Museum of Art turns into circus for The Contemporaries Annual Ball: Cirque du CMA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Contemporaries Annual Ball: Cirque du CMA is happening Saturday, July 25th from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Organizers say the event is an elegant twist on a circus themed ball. It includes the Contemporaries’ annual silent art auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and music.

For more information, click HERE.