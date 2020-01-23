Duo accused of stealing weapons during home burglary arrested

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg county sheriff’s have arrested the second suspect accused of a December burglary.

According to Orangeburg deputies, the two men face multiple charges in connection to a home break in where officials say weapons were stolen.

According to authorities, during the incident Fleming distracted the elderly home owner, while Dubose slipped into the home allegedly stealing multiple weapons. The home where deputies say the burglary occurred was covered in surveillance cameras.

22 year old Tyrone Fleming, faces First-Degree Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy. While 23 year old Quincy Dubose, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with First-Degree Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Petit Larceny.

Bond for both men have been denied.