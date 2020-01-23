Line-up announced for Five Points St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points is one of the Midlands’ biggest annual events and this year will be no exception.
Thursday afternoon Five Points officials announced Band of Horses will headline this year’s festival on March 21st.
Also new this year, the Five Points Association is teaming up with Love, Peace, and Hip Hop to make this year’s festival bigger and better and Fat Rat Da Czar is serving as the event’s host.
This will be the 38th year for the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points.
Full Lineup:
Band of Horses
Shaed
Rodney Askins
Canaan Smith
The Nude Party
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Villanova
Sadler Vaden (of the 400 Unit)
Mo Lowda and the Humble
Stop Light Observations
The Vegabonds
Stagbriar
Little Stranger
The Ramblers
Kenny George Band
Haley Mae Campbell
Daddy’s Beemer
Whitehall
Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers
Mark Rapp and the Soda City Brass Band
SYR
