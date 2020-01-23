Line-up announced for Five Points St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points is one of the Midlands’ biggest annual events and this year will be no exception.

Thursday afternoon Five Points officials announced Band of Horses will headline this year’s festival on March 21st.

Also new this year, the Five Points Association is teaming up with Love, Peace, and Hip Hop to make this year’s festival bigger and better and Fat Rat Da Czar is serving as the event’s host.

This will be the 38th year for the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points.

Full Lineup:

Band of Horses

Shaed

Rodney Askins

Canaan Smith

The Nude Party

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Villanova

Sadler Vaden (of the 400 Unit)

Mo Lowda and the Humble

Stop Light Observations

The Vegabonds

Stagbriar

Little Stranger

The Ramblers

Kenny George Band

Haley Mae Campbell

Daddy’s Beemer

Whitehall

Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers

Mark Rapp and the Soda City Brass Band

SYR

