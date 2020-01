Mother and Daughter travel U.S. to raise awareness for mental health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Rachael Siddoway and her mother, Sonja Wasden are traveling the U.S. to share the story of Wasden’s struggle with depression, mania, an eating disorder and attempted suicide.

The two are traveling to all 50 states and donating books detailing Sonja’s life story to local and university libraries in order to spread hope to others.

For more information on the book, An Impossible Life, click HERE.