President Trump first commander in chief to address ‘March for Life’

(CNN) — Thousands gathered in Washington today for the annual March for Life rally.

each year advocates gather in the nation’s capital to call for an end to abortion.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump became the first president to address those in attendance. During his speech, the president said he will continue to support the anti-abortion movement.

The very first ‘March for Life’ rally was held in 1974 and is always held close to the anniversary of the United States Supreme Courts passing of Roe vs. Wade that legalize abortion back in 1973.