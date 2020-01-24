Study shows SC city’s water among the most toxic in country

Columbia, SC (AP) — According to a new report, one South Carolina city’s water is among the most toxic in the entire country.

A new report from the “Environmental Working Group” found that the drinking water in dozens of cities nationwide is contaminated with elevated levels of “Forever Chemicals” or PFA’s.

Charleston’s water was among the most polluted according to the study.

Health officials say the reason the contaminate in the water are called forever chemicals is because they don’t break down naturally and can build up in your body, increasing the risk of cancer, reducing the effectiveness of vaccines and harming the development of fetuses.