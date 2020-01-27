Census will be available online in March for the first time ever this year

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – United Way officials say for the first time ever, the Census report will be available online this year.

Starting on March 12, you can be able to access the 2020 Census on United Way Association of SC’s website, while homes will receive them by mail.

Curtis spoke with Naomi Lett, President and CEO of United Way Association of SC.

She spoke about how every 10 years, the federal government uses census data to move funds to state and local governments to improve infrastructure.

She also says the funds will go towards public services like hospitals, roads, schools and other investments.

Officials say Google is also providing 120 Chromebooks to help the organization’s efforts to collect information in South Carolina.

