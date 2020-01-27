Gamecock duo named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America

DURHAM, N.C. – Gamecock redshirt sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski and junior Noah Campbell were named Baseball America Preseason All-Americans, the publication announced this morning (Monday, Jan. 27). Mlodzinski was named to the second team while Campbell was a third-team selection.

Mlodzinski, who was named a third team Preseason All-American by D1Baseball, made just three appearances for the Gamecocks in 2019 after an injury ended his season after the Clemson game. He pitched 10.2 innings last season, striking out 11 batters. He had an impressive summer pitching for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League, striking out 40 batters in 29.1 innings pitched on his way to a 2-0 record with a 2.14 earned-run average in the regular season. Mlodzinski enters the 2020 season as the No. 7 Top College Prospect in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft by D1Baseball. He also was named a No. 10 Prospect for the 2020 Draft by Baseball America.

Campbell makes the Preseason All-America list for the second straight season as he was a second team selection in 2019. The Durham, N.C., native hit .239 with 32 runs scored, six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI last season for the Gamecocks. He had eight stolen bases and a .378 on-base percentage while recording 11 multi-hit contests. Campbell was named a Cape Cod All-Star for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2019 as he hit .324 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 34 games.

This is the fourth-straight year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America. Campbell was named to the second team in 2019. In 2018, Carlos Cortes was a third-team selection, while Wil Crowe earned third-team honors in 2017.

Carolina opens the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Holy Cross. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Founders Park.