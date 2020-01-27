Suspect arrested for murder case on McCrays Mill Road on New Year’s Day
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say they’ve arrested a suspect this morning after a body was found on New Year’s Day.
Authorities say Deontae Jackson, 20, is facing a murder charge.
According to investigators, they found the body of Montrell Epps on McCrays Mill Road around 4:30 a.m.
Officials say he’s being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting trial, with his next scheduled court date on March 13.
This incident remains under investigation.