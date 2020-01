34 years ago today ‘The Challenger’ went from triumph to tragedy

(ABC News) — Today marks 34 years since the space shuttle challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On January 28-th 1986 ‘The Challenger’ space shuttle lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into its flight killing all seven crew members on board.

The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.

South Carolina native, Ronald McNair died during ‘The Challenger’ launch.