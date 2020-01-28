Deputies: Sumter Co. woman found murdered in hotel

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter Co. deputies say a woman is dead after an incident of domestic violence inside a hotel.

Investigators say Freddie Curtis, 44, is charged with murder after Elizabeth Canty, 35, was found dead inside a room at the Downtown Sumter Motor Inn around 1:20 Tuesday morning.

Deputies say she had injuries to her upper body.

Authorities say they were in relationship with each other prior to the incident.

Curtis is in custody at the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Detention Center.