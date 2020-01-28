Nearly a hundred sea turtles rescued from NC coast during cold snap

(CNN) — A recent cold snap in parts of North Carolina’s coast left countless sea turtles cold-stunned and in need of help.

Volunteers at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center are currently caring for about a hundred turtles…which is the most the center has ever looked after at a given time.

The center plans to start releasing the turtles into the ocean on a monthly basis starting June 3rd. Turtles are cold-blooded animals and their bodies aren’t capable of producing heat to warm them up.