Safety improvements proposed along Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tonight officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held a community meeting to discuss a proposed safety improvement project along Two Notch Road that would begin at Trenholm Road to ending at Valhalla Drive in Richland County.

Officials backing the proposed plan say between 2010 and 2014, there were 1,608 crashes along this corridor alone, two of those crashes fatal. SCDOT is proposing installing concrete medians in, as well as add crosswalks and signals at intersections.

Transportation officials say they are focusing specifically on this area because of the high rate of crashes in hopes of reducing the “frequency and severity” of the accidents they say are taking place. In return they hope the proposed changes, if passed, make the thoroughfare more operational.

Officials say they hope to have property negotiations underway by the fall of 2020 and construction started by the fall of 2021.

SCDOT is asking for members of the pubic to submit written comments about the project by either completing a comment form and leaving it in the comment boxes in the meeting room. You can also mail or email your comments. SCDOT says they will take all of the feedback they are given into an official public meeting file for further review.

Comments must be submitted no later than February 12th, 2020. To get more information about the project or to submit your comments click :link provided here