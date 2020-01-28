Tickets for Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ tour available February 14

Columbia,SC ( WOLO)— Pop/R&B singer Justin Bieber is making a stop in the Capital City for his upcoming ‘Changes’ tour and now you can get your hands tickets to enjoy the show.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 11:59 PM on July 27th at Colonial Life Arena (108 Lincoln Street, Columbia,SC.) and will feature special guests, Kehlani and Jaden.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale February 14th at Noon.Find out more information about the show click on the link provided below.



http://ticketmaster.com.