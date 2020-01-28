Township clear bag policy reminder ahead of Dave Chappelle comedy show

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Comedian Dave Chappelle returns to the Capital City tonight for a one night stand up comedy show at the Township Auditorium (1703 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC ). Before you head to the show, officials with the Township Auditorium are sending a reminder to those planning to attend that a clear bag policy will be in effect.

The venue will have the new official clear bag policy in place. That policy was created at the end of last year and gives specifics on exactly what type of bags you can and can not carry into the auditorium. We have a image with details pictured below.

If you are unable to get your hands on tickets for the stand up show here in Columbia, you can catch Chappelle at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center the very next day on January 30th. For more ticket information: Click here