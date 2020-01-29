Coroner: Murder victim was strangled, beaten to death

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says a woman found murdered in a hotel room yesterday was strangled and beaten to death.

The coroner says the autopsy revealed strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head as the cause of death for Ebony Canty.

Police say Canty was found in a room in the Downtown Sumter Motor Inn on N. Main St. around one Tuesday morning.

Freddie Curtis, a man with whom she was in a relationship, is charged with murder in her death.