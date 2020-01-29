Former Gamecock running for Congress

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)- A former Gamecock wide receiver is hoping to go from catching touchdown passes in Williams-Brice to passing legislation in Washington, D.C.

Moe Brown announced Wednesday his intentions to run for South Carolina’s 5th congressional district. The seat currently held by Republican Ralph Norman.

Following his time at UofSC where he studied business, he began working for Gov. Nikki Haley’s administration in the SC Dept. of Congress where, according to his campaign website, he helped bring 5,000 jobs to the state and more than $1 billion in economic development.

The 5th district includes Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties as well as portions of Newberry, Spartanburg, and Sumter counties.

Mark Ali and Ramin Mammadov have also registered to run in the Democratic Primary for the seat which takes place June 9th.