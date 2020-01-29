Newberry is preseason regionally ranked at No. 5

WINGATE, N.C. – Newberry has been selected by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason Southeast Region poll, checking in at No. 5 in the regional rankings.

The poll is voted on by Athletic Communications professionals from 15 institutions around the Southeast Region. The Wolves entered the regional ranking last season on Feb.25, where they stayed for nine consecutive weeks.

Newberry is coming off a historic season last year, where they set the school record with 41 wins and compiling the fourth-best South Atlantic Conference winning percentage in league history with a 21-3 mark in conference games. Newberry won its first-ever regular season conference title, made its first-ever NCAA postseason appearance, and hosted an NCAA Regional.

Along with Newberry, two other South Atlantic Conference teams made the poll. Catawba came in at the top spot, with getting seven first place votes, and Lincoln Memorial as the No. 8 team.

The Wolves also had three players that were selected to the Preseason All-Southeast Team. Senior Quinton Driggers made First Team and making the Second Team was red-shirt sophomore Nick Butler and sophomore Josh Bookbinder .