Vanessa Bryant, Wife of Kobe Bryant releases first statement since deadly crash

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been three days since the world learned of the tragic death of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna, and 7 others died in a deadly helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As fans continue to flock to the Staples Center where makeshift memorials have been set up with pictures, flowers and candles, the investigation into what caused the crash.

Today, Wednesday January 29th we heard from the wife of Kobe Bryant for the first time since the tragic loss.

On a post loaded to her Instagram account, Vanessa Bryant released a statement several paragraphs long, thanking millions of people from the public for their outpouring of support and prayers starting by saying,

” we are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children and my beautiful, sweet Gianna- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

In the remainder of the post, Vanessa goes on to call Kobe and Gianna their Blessings taken too soon” but says she knows they are shining down on them. While she thanked members of the public for their outpouring of grief and support, she also asked for privacy as they “navigate this new reality”

Mamba Sports Academy has started the Mamba On Three Fund to help the others families also impacted by the tragedy. The website says anyone who would like to donate can do so by going to: http://MambaOnThree.org

According to the Mamba Sports Academy twitter page you can also donate to keep Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy alive. See the full details in the tweet posted below.