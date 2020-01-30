Lexington County man arrested on 15 child porn charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Lexington County man is arrested on 15 child porn charges.

Officials say Fred Kerr, Jr., 54, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He faces up to 150 years in prison for all of the charges.

Officials say they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Kerr.

According to investigators, Kerr is accused of distributing and possessing files of child pornography.

Officials say he was arrested on January 24 by Lexington County deputies and Internet Crimes Against Children officials.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.