Woolard Technology students use mobile lab to learn life saving techniques

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday the Woolard Technology Center and Prisma Health teamed up to put students on the scene of a mock accident.

Health Science students at WTC worked to save the life of an imaginary car accident victim through Prisma’s SIM-Coach Mobile Laboratory.

Kershaw County school district’s ‘Teacher of the Year’, Anna Harvley, received a grant from the South Carolina Hospital Association to provide this hands-on learning opportunity for her 48 students.

Prisma Health’s SIM Coach outreach program i designed to help students practice complicated medical procedures without posing a risk to real patients.