World Health Organization declares a public health emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) – The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The declaration comes after an emergency committee meeting Thursday.

Last week, the organization said the outbreak did not yet meet the criteria for an emergency declaration.

With the rise in cases and evidence of person-to-person transmission, WHO leadership called the meeting due to a potential for a much larger outbreak.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO defines a public health emergency of international concern as “an extraordinary event” that constitutes a “public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease.

Previous emergencies have included Ebola, Zika and H1N1.

At least 170 people are dead and more than 8,100 cases have been confirmed in mainland China.

The CDC has confirmed 5 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.