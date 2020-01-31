Fort Jackson Exchange honors 92-year-old veteran who served in WWII, Korea

Arnie Reichenthal received two gift cards to the Exchange and Commissary as part of a ceremony Friday

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) —Veterans gathered Friday at Fort Jackson to honor Arnie Reichenthal, a 92-year-old former Navy seaman who served in both World War II and the Korean War.

Reichenthal first made the decision to serve his nation while growing up in South Carolina at the onset of World War II.

“The only thing is I was underage so my father had to come down and sign at the recruitment center for me. At any rate, I made it through,” said Reichenthal.



His passion for protecting the flag also guided him through the Korean War and a career working in public education in New York City. It was during that time where he met his wife. The two have been married for nearly 52 years.

After spending time in the Big Apple and South Florida, Arnie and his wife returned to Columbia, something they have not looked back on.

“Something I never thought I would experience in Columbia. The number of people who’ve approached me and said ‘thank you for your service’, and I usually return by saying ‘thank you for your service, whether you did it personally or someone in your family did it’. It’s positive, I’m here, I’m above ground, so it’s a great blessing,” Reichenthal said.

Several members of the Fort Jackson community were on hand to give Reichenthal two gift cards to the base’s Exchange and Commissary. Some say this gift was just a small part of their gratitude for his service and sacrifices.

“The fact that he served in two theaters, both Korea and World War II, is absolutely phenomenal because the veterans we have from that area, there are not that many at that age,” said Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, the Commander of Fort Jackson.

Reichenthal says joining the military is one of his proudest decisions, and says any active serviceman or someone thinking of joining the fold can succeed if they put their full effort into serving others.

“Take what you can get but give what you can give. The harder you work, the greater you put in, your sincerity, you can rise, you can rise to whatever height you want,” said Reichenthal.

Reporting at Fort Jackson, Tim Scott, ABC Columbia News

VETERANS GET EXPANDED ACCESS TO FORT JACKSON EXCHANGE

In addition to celebrating Reichenthal’s service, several others took advantage of a new opportunity to come onto Fort Jackson and shop at the base’s Exchange store.

The Department of Defense recently expanded access to more veteran population, specifically Purple Heart recipients, disabled veterans and care takers of disabled veterans Jan. 1, 2020.

“Access needs to be open to all because they are veterans, they’ve served our great nation, they’ve worn the cloth of our great nation, so to make sure that we are now inclusive of all of our veterans is absolutely wonderful,” Brig. Gen. Beagle said.

A spokesperson with Fort Jackson says roughly 30,000 veterans across South Carolina will now be able to enter the Exchange through this new expansion.