Newberry teen’s funeral Friday after fatal crash on Kibler Bridge Road
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry County teenager will be put to rest today after a fatal crash last week.
The funeral service for Peyton Reppart, 16, will be at the Central United Methodist Church on College Street at 4 p.m.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, on January 23, Reppart’s truck ran off the road twice before hitting a tree, overturning, and caught on fire.
Newberry County Coroner’s Office says he later died at a hospital in Georgia on January 25.
Officials at Whitaker Funeral Home say visitation will be at 5 p.m. following the service in Henry Hall at the church.