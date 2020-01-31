Sumter deputies arrest four people for multiple burglaries in December

(Courtesy: SLRDC) Rose Driggers

(Courtesy: SLRDC) David Frazier

(Courtesy: SLRDC) Matthew Burch

(Courtesy: SLRDC) David Johnson







SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies arrested four people accused of multiple burglaries in December last year.

Officials say Rose Driggers, 30, David Frazier, 22, Matthew Burch, 23, and David Johnson, 34, are all charged with burglary.

According to investigators, the burglaries happened between December 7 and 9 at multiple homes on Peacock Drive.

Deputies say the suspects stole many items like firearms, TVs, a generator, boxes of jewelry and others.

Authorities say all of them are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.