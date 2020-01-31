Trio arrested after Sumter deputies seize meth, heroin and guns from Burgess Court home

SCSO/Kevin Brown

SCSO/Travis Brown

SCSO/Ryan Rembert





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Three men are facing multiple charges after deputies say the search of a Burgess Court home yielded drugs and weapons.

During the January 29 search of the residence, a total of 96 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 1.5 pounds of marijuana and three firearms were seized, deputies say.

Kevin Brown, 33, is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Travis Brown, 30, is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ryan Rembert, 28, is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.