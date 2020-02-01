Chapin man killed in multi-vehicle collision on interstate

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a crash on the interstate Friday night.

Johnson Reynolds Butchart, 54, of Chapin, has been identified as the victim who died at the scene, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The incident happened at 8:00p.m. on I-26 eastbound in Irmo, SC.

Officials say Butchart was the driver who hit a car while entering the interstate and was then struck by another car.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.