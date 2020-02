6 people displaced after house fire in Sumter

Sumter, SC (WOLO)- Two families are without a home tonight after a fire in Sumter.

The Sumter Fire department responded to the blaze that broke out on Bethel Church Road Saturday afternoon.

As a result, six people from two families have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping the families by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.