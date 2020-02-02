State Election Officials meeting in Washington for training session on security

WASHINGTON (AP) – State election officials from around the country are gathering in Washington for training sessions and meetings with presidential nominating contests set to begin next week.

The Department of Homeland Security held a training exercise for election officials from 44 states and representatives from more than a dozen voting technology companies. It’s a much different set of meetings than in 2016, which featured panels on voter registration, identity theft and effective ballot design.

This year, there is a heavy focus on election security with the vast majority of panels dedicated to cybersecurity, from what states can do to disrupt hacking attempts to the threat of ransomware.