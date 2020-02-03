Benedict Tigers look for win No. 20 Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Lady Tigers will be looking to notch their 20th victory on the season as they go up against the Fort Valley State University Wildcats tonight at 5:30 p.m. inside the HRC Arena. A live stream is available here.

Benedict is red hot, having won 14 straight, including an impressive 83-64 win over Clark Atlanta University on Saturday. Wykira Johnson-Kelly (24), Camryn Bostick (14), Shanassia White (11), and Mahogany Randall (11) all scored in double figures helping the Lady Tigers outscore Clark Atlanta 51-30 in the second half.

Fort Valley State (10-10) has won back-to-back road matches against Albany State (75-67) and Paine College (68-58). After losing four in a row dating back to December 21st, the Wildcats have won five of their last seven. During this stretch, Fort Valley State has been led by Nola Carter, who is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

The Wildcats currently rank third in offensive rebounding (19.3) and 21st in 3-point field goal defense (27 percent) in the country. The Lady Tigers rank second in defensive rebounding (32.3) and second in rebound margin (14.1) in the nation.