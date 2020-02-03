Coastal hires former Gamecock as football assistant

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of assistant coach Addison Williams on Monday.

Williams comes to Coastal Carolina after one season as an analyst and assistant to the head coach for Auburn football in 2019.

He will coach the safeties at CCU.

Williams ventured to Auburn from Furman, where he had been promoted to defensive coordinator in the spring of 2019 following the departure of Chad Staggs to CCU.

Under Staggs at Furman, Williams served as the cornerbacks coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Paladins win a share of the 2018 Southern Conference title.

From 2013-16, Williams was the defensive backs coach (2013-16) and defensive coordinator (2016) at Tusculum College, where he mentored South Atlantic Conference (SAC) 2016 defensive freshman of the year and All-American Jay Boyd, and All-American Cameron Thomas, who led the league in interceptions (5) and passes defended (15) in 2015.

Williams played three seasons for South Carolina from 2007-09, appearing in 26 games before an injury ended his career. He was a three-time member of the SEC academic honor roll and received the 2009 Harold White GPA Award. He served as a student assistant coach for the 2010 Gamecocks that won the SEC East title and was a defensive graduate assistant at South Carolina during the 2011-12 seasons, helping the Gamecocks to a 22-4 overall record and wins in both the Capital One and Outback Bowls.

While at USC, he worked with all-SEC defensive backs Antonio Allen, D.J. Swearinger, and Stephon Gilmore.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., where he earned all-state and all-conference honors at Westlake High, Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2010.