Former Gamecock Quigley wins on PGA TOUR Champions

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Former Gamecock men’s golfer Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions tournament on Saturday in just his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. He made two crucial par saves on the final two holes to win by a shot over Stephen Ames.

Quigley shot 69-66-66 for a 54-hole total of 201 (-15). He got into the field as one of the top-10 players from the PGA TOUR’s career money list. Quigley had five runner-up finishes in 408 career PGA TOUR starts, making 240 cuts and over $11 million. The victory was his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since winning the 2001 Arkansas Classic on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It’s been so long since I won a tournament,” Quigley said. “Just incredible. It’s weird, I had a peace all week, I was pretty comfortable all week. I wouldn’t say I was nervous until the last hole here on my second putt, but just felt comfortable and just felt comfortable here in Marrakesh.”

A 1991 graduate of South Carolina, Quigley earned honorable mention All-America honors in his senior season after tallying six top-10 finishes. Quigley also garnered Academic All-America laurels and made First Team All-Metro Conference that season. The Barrington, R.I., native was also a First Team All-Metro selection in 1989 and 1990.

Quote and photo courtesy of PGA TOUR.