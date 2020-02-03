Gamecock forward suffers thumb injury; status up in the air

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now, winners of three-straight games, but head coach Frank Martin delivered some not-so-good news during Monday’s weekly press conference.

Forward Justin Minaya injured his thumb in USC’s Saturday win over Missouri. Frank says the injury is either a hyper-extension or the thumb is dislocated. He’ll likely have surgery, which makes Minaya’s status up in the air moving forward.

Minaya’s absence could be big for USC. He’s Carolina’s fifth-leading scorer.

The Gamecocks head to Oxford to face Ole Miss Wednesday night.