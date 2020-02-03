One person killed after fatal collision on Koon Store Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a fatal collision on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened on Koon Store Road near William Duffy Road after 6 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the victim died from injuries caused by the crash.

Officials say the victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.