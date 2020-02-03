SC State University to unveil sculptures during Orangeburg Massacre remembrance

South Carolina State University plans to unveil bronze busts of three students killed during a 1968 civil rights protest

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina State University plans to unveil bronze busts of three students killed by bullets fired by officers during a 1968 civil rights protest.

The university says the busts will be dedicated Saturday as part of the 52nd anniversary commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre. Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton and Henry Smith were all shot to death February 8, 1968, by state troopers during a tense encounter after three days of protests over a segregated bowling alley.

The troopers claimed someone shot at them first, but no evidence of anyone firing other than officers was ever found.